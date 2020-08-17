USPS announces temporary price increase

(CNN)-The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price hike.
It will go into effect from October 18 to December 27 of this year.
The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.
Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as $1.50
USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.
The price hike is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.
