(WFFF/WVNY) — A patient at the University of Vermont Medical Center is in critical condition after surviving a six-story fall at the hospital.

Spokesperson Annie Mackin said the person fell from the sixth floor of a stairwell that is used by hospital employees but not patients. Hospital officials have not released any information about the person’s identity or injuries.

Based on their investigation so far, officials said they think the person opened a window inside the stairwell and exited it on their own.

“This was an extremely distressing situation for everyone involved,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the medical center’s president and COO. “I am grateful for the teams who provided life-saving care.”