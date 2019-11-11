Veteran’s Day events across the News13 area and country

(WBTW) – Monday is Veteran’s Day and there are events being held across the News13 area and country.

The Military Appreciation Committee held a 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to the SC Corps. of Cadets at The Citadel in Charleston.

President Donald Trump speaks at NYC Veterans Day Parade in Madison Square Park in New York City.

Vice President Mike Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.

A moment of silence was observed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in honor of Veterans’ Day.

Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders attended a veterans and seniors town hall in Des Moines, Iowa.

