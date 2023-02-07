STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed.

The superintendent of the school district said he wants Marc Roundtree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, fired. While it has been learned that the school board made a decision on Roundtree’s employment, a spokesperson for the district said she can’t yet release the details.

A new video from the early December incident shows Roundtree shoving a student to the ground. The seventh-grader slammed into lockers before he is seen crawling on the ground.

In a hearing last week, Roundtree told school board members he was reacting to the student touching him.

“I felt a presence on my back, on my buttocks,” Roundtree said. “That was a feeling that I didn’t feel before in the hallway, so I responded.”

In that same hearing, the student’s mom told the board she was lied to, and not shown the video when it happened last year.

“When you sit there and tell me that no one is being reprimanded for this incident, that it was a complete accident, I’m under the impression that everything is OK,” she said.

Roundtree has only been teaching in Bulloch County since March. According to his job application, he has more than six years of experience in classrooms in the Augusta area. His personnel file said he is also the school’s baseball coach and was among 21 other teachers being groomed for leadership roles in the district.

He’s the second teacher this school year caught on video with their hands on a student.

Former Elementary Assistant Principal Patrick Hill retired after a video showed him tossing a child in a hallway. Hill is now facing a battery charge.

A spokesperson said the district is working to notify all parties involved before releasing the decision on Roundtree’s employment to the public.