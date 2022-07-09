ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed robber took more than food from a Wendy’s in Florida after climbing through the drive-thru window, according to police.

Orlando police posted surveillance video online showing the events of the robbery on June 18.

Police said the incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. after the suspect pulled up in a black Nissan Altima.

After getting to the window, the man driving the car threatened an employee with a gun. The video shows the employee trying to close the window and walk away, but the man climbs through the window and takes the entire cash drawer before driving away.

The suspect had still not been apprehended as of this week, Orlando police said on Facebook.

The man was said to be wearing a straw hat, a gray SPF mask, a hooded shirt, shorts and water shoes. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 800-423-TIPS. Tipsters may also be eligible for a $1,000 reward, police said.