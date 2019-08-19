VIDEO: Ohio firefighter’s helmet cam catches cat rescue as crew battle house fire

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A cat was rescued from a house fire on Mt. Ida Avenue in Lancaster Friday, and a firefighter’s helmet cam caught the moment on video.
In the video, the firefighters can be seen going through the still smoldering home, investigating the scene and fighting the fire.
“This video is a good representation of the zero visibility environment firefighters have to work in during a structure fire,” the company posted with the video on Facebook.
Near the end of the video, the firefighter, Ryan Gard, sees the black and white cat huddled under what appears to be clothing and a watering can. The firefighter scoops up the cat and rushes him outside to fellow firefighters.
“It’s alive. This one’s alive,” he yells as he sets the cat down.
“Great work extinguishing the fire quickly and caring for all living things,” the Facebook post concludes.
