DENVER (KDVR) — A fire broke out Tuesday under a United Airlines aircraft that had just landed at the Denver airport.

Flight 1658 from Kansas City, Missouri, “safely landed” about 2:30 p.m. at Denver International Airport, according to airport spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.

“At the gate, there were reports of smoke and fire under the aircraft,” she said. “The plane safely made it to the gate where Denver Fire responded and quickly put out the small fire.”

Neither smoke nor fire was reported from inside the plane.

Video from a passenger shows the scene inside the cabin as the flight crew rushed people off the plane, telling them to leave their belongings behind.

Figueroa said emergency exit slides were deployed at the back of the plane, while others were able to leave as normal through the jet bridge.

No injuries were reported.