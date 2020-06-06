VIDEO: Protesters block bridge in Florida, one seen riding on the hood of a vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Video sent to WKRG News 5 appears to show protestors blocking 3 Mile Bridge in Pensacola. A vehicle can be seen driving through the protestors, and one of them riding on the hood of the vehicle, hanging on as it crosses the bridge.

The Pensacola Police Department says protestors from Graffiti Bridge entered the intersection of 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway this afternoon. The driver of the vehicle was headed southbound, attempting to cross the Pensacola Bay Bridge into Gulf Breeze.

As the protesters blocked the roadway, the driver inched forward at a slow rate of speed. Protesters approached the car and one jumped onto the hood of a vehicle, PPD said. The protester rode on the car all the way over the bridge into Gulf Breeze. The vehicle was stopped by the Gulf Breeze Police Department. It’s still an active investigation.

Protestors have been peacefully gathering at nearby Graffiti Bridge, but today’s gathering was larger than most of the previous protests honoring George Floyd.

