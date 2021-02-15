Video: Trump’s motorcade drives through Presidents Day rally in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACEH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — Crowds gathered near Mar-A-Lago in West Palm Beach Monday for a pro-Trump Presidents Day rally.

The gathering was to celebrate Presidents Day as well as congratulate the former president on his acquittal in the Senate.

The supporters held pro-Trump flags, signs, and were covered head to toe in Trump memorabilia.Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

The motorcade slowed down as it rolled past the crowd, and Trump waved to his supporters from the inside.