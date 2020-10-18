VIDEO: Woman drives through golf course before crashing into pond, witness says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A quiet Friday evening on the golf course turned chaotic for several golfers and people who live along a Charlotte golf course.

Witnesses say a woman plowed through the golf course, in and out of greens and bunkers before slamming into a pond where her car still sits.

Witnesses sent FOX 46 cell phone video of the driver out of control, racing down the south course at Carmel Country Club moments before crashing into a pond.

CMPD tells FOX 46 this happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to people who saw it happen, one of the stunned golfers jumped in to the water to pull the woman to safety. Medic came and took the woman to Atrium Health in Pineville.

No additional information on the woman’s condition or what caused the incident have been released at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: