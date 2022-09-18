NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man started swinging an ax inside a New York City McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police said.

New York police got a call at about 2:25 a.m. about a fight in a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side.

Witnesses told police that Micahel Palacios, 31, got into a fight with three unknown men. A video with more than 22 million views on Twitter shows Palacios going into his backpack and removing an ax. Then, officials said he started swinging the axe, breaking tables, shattering glass, and threatening people at the restaurant.

Police found a knife in his backpack. He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of menacing and two of counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The viral video shows more than two minutes of back-and-forth threats and the assault.

No injuries were reported.