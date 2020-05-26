Viral video shows UPS driver fixing American flag

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) — This video out of Oklahoma is going viral and shows a UPS driver just doing his job, until he takes a few extra moments out of his day to fix a rolled up American flag.

“He noticed my flag was rolled up from all the wind and he stopped on the way out to take it down,” Customer, Chelsie Ashley said.

Ashley was getting ready for the day when her two kids heard the doorbell ring, so she checked her camera phone app.

“I saw him at the end adjusting it and by the time I got out there too, he was gone,” Ashley said. “He had just pulled off.”

The UPS driver didn’t know anyone was watching.

“I thought that was so cool, what he was doing when nobody was looking,” Ashley said.

Hundreds have viewed the video on social media including a veteran who cried while watching.

“That made me emotional because it’s making veterans cry,” Ashley said. “She said it makes it worth it when we are gone for a long time. This is what makes it worth it.”

Ashley said she’s just glad people are seeing this.

“That flag stands for so much,” Ashley said. “It’s so heavy and I wanted everyone to know how much we respect our vets. Just something uplifting and positive right now because of everything going on right now.”

The delivery driver has not been identified but he is getting a lot of praise from strangers.