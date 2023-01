VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach courthouse was evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Details are still very limited, however, police dispatch said the call for the bomb threat came in just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

At about 10:40 a.m., the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office stated that the scene had been cleared and asked employees to re-enter the building.

No further details were immediately available.