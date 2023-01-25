RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — If you played Monday’s Powerball game, you may be holding onto a ticket now worth $1 million.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria. The person who won has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball number was 23. The $1 million ticket was the only one across the nation that matched the first five numbers.

No one got the Powerball number, which means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $526 million. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Virginia Lottery rules state that the winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.