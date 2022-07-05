DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 20-year-old Danville, Virginia, man is facing a murder charge after a teenage girl was shot in the back in North Carolina Saturday evening.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson.

Photo courtesy: Caswell County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Saturday evening to reports of shots fired on West Church Street in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

When deputies arrived, they found that Kimora Johnson, 18, of Yanceyville Township, had been taken to Sovah Health in Danville with two gunshot wounds to the back. She died early Sunday.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson, 20, of Danville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Caswell County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in Caswell District Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.