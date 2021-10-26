Virginia man hits, kills his brother while trying to give him a ride, police say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 61-year-old man was trying to give his brother a ride when he hit and killed him, Virginia State Police said.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in Brunswick County, Virginia. Carlton Stith, 61, was driving southbound on Route 1 in a 2019 Chevy pickup truck when he saw his brother walking on the shoulder, police said.

State police said Stith put his car in reverse, in an attempt to back up to his brother and give him a ride. While in reverse, police said Sith ran over his brother, 63-year-old Jerry Van Stith of Lawrenceville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton Stith was subsequently charged with improper backing. Virginia traffic laws require anyone backing up a vehicle to first make sure it can be done safely.