NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been sentenced to five years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.

On Friday, Jacqueline Wingo was sentenced to 10 years with six years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. She also received two years of supervised probation following her release.

For her child abuse charges, Wingo received five years with four years suspended along with two years supervised probation. In total, she will serve five years behind bars.

The incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2019, when officers with Newport News police responded to a 7-Eleven in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a 4-year-old girl who was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

When officers got to the scene, they reported the child not breathing and began performing CPR until medics arrived. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities say the 4-year-old victim was found to be malnourished.