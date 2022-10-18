PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into what he called “a concerning use of force” that occurred early Thursday morning.

He said Thursday at 1:30 a.m. detectives were at the George Washington Highway corridor searching for a wanted suspect. During the course of the investigation, he said the detectives overheard men in the area threatening violence against them. The detectives then called for backup. Shortly after, an unknown person smashed a window on one of the unmarked police surveillance vehicles.

As other detectives arrived, they came into contact with two people and took them into custody. Only one person was ultimately arrested and charged with the threat and destruction of city property. Investigators determined the other person taken into custody was not involved.

Upon reviewing the incident, it was determined one of the detectives could be seen striking the second individual in the face.

In a press release issued after the press conference, Portsmouth police said the detective came up to the individual that was on the ground and assaulted him. The detective was restrained and immediately removed from the area.

The use of force was reported via standard procedures in accordance with state law, Jenkins said.

The detective involved in the use of force claim was placed on leave. On Friday morning, warrants were secured for simple assault and the detective was suspended without pay from the department, pending the outcome of this investigation.

Jenkins did not name the detective during the press conference, but WAVY learned through a Freedom of Information Act request that his name is Mario Hunter.

Watch the full press conference below.

Police aired a snippet of a body camera video showing the incident. It shows a plain-clothed detective handcuffing an individual who Jenkins said was on the ground, being compliant. As they were placing the individual into custody, another detective approached and struck the subject in the face.

Jenkins said this incident is not representative of his department.

“At no point should anyone have struck him while he was being taken into custody at all,” Jenkins said, noting that the individual was being compliant.

Portsmouth police did not release the exact surveillance location, since detectives were in that area searching for a homicide suspect.