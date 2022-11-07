DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend.

Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.

More firefighters from other districts responded to the fires, bringing the workforce to a 30-member team.

Photo Credit: Matt Slemp with the Russell Prater Volunteer Fire Department

A helicopter began to douse the fire from above, allowing crews to build fire lines all the way around the flames that at one point threatened dozens of structures. Crews were able to prevent damage to homes.

Another forestry official, Bill Sweeney, said the Type 1 helicopter is called a sky crane which contributes to suppression efforts.

As of Monday morning, crews are in what Proctor calls the “mop-up phase,” which entails going back to the lines and looking for hotspots and other concerning areas. Sweeney said that while the mop-up duties continue, crews will work to strengthen the lines as needed to prevent weather conditions from worsening the fire.

This fire was one of a few wildfires that have erupted in Southwest Virginia. Proctor said that just last week, there was a 400-acre fire in Lee County and another 200-acre fire in that area over the weekend.

Forestry officials urge community members not to burn anything outside— especially in dry and windy weather conditions.

“Burning outdoors is extremely dangerous,” Proctor said. “It is one of the dryest falls that I have seen. I just don’t remember it being this dry. Water levels are below — rivers, creeks, I looked at a creek that we have historically used as a line that had no water in it. Burning anything outside is not advisable. If you do, you need to have a water source nearby and stay with it. Don’t do it on a windy day.”

Sweeney warned that there will be poor visibility in the area of the fire on Monday.

“In addition, there is high potential for debris in the roadway near high-wall cuts, especially along Hurricane Creek Road and Route 80, and state and local crews will be working in the area all day,” Sweeney said. “Drivers are urged to use caution while driving near or through areas impacted by fire or smoke.”

According to Proctor, the Virginia Department of Forestry has seen one of its busiest years. In the spring 2022 season alone, there were 192 fires. That number beats the state’s 10-year average of 185 fires annually.