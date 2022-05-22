NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman received $193,000 in total winnings from 41 lottery tickets this month, but it wasn’t the first time she has won big.

In August 2016, Lucinda Britt split a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize with her best friend.

More recently, she bought 41 tickets for the state’s May 3 “Pick 4” night drawing and matched the same four-digit combination — 1-9-7-2 — on all of them. She walked away with $5,000 for each of 36 tickets and $2,600 for each of the remaining five tickets because she had wagered only 50/50 on those.

“I was shocked!” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I was so happy my leg was shaking!”

She bought the tickets at two different locations in Norfolk.

Britt chose the four-digit combination of “1-9-7-2” because it corresponds with her birth year. She said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.