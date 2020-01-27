W. Virginia police searching for missing woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Morgantown on Saturday.

A release from the Morgantown Police Department stated Hildie Mae Williams, 29, of Elkins was last seen in the area of Mountaineer Station and Starbucks on Van Voorhis Road on Saturday between 9-10 p.m.

The release stated Williams has blonde hair and green eyes. Police said Williams has a tattoo on the right side of her face and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, a dark jacket, black pants and tennis shoes. Williams was also carrying a green military-style backpack, according to the release.





Police are urging anyone with any information on the whereabouts Williams to contact the Morgantown Police Department Communications Center at 304-284-7522.