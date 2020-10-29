Walmart employees arrested in money-laundering scheme, about $1M in transactions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three former employees at a Bossier City Walmart are now behind bars in connection with a money-laundering scheme.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, 43-year-old Tosha Collins, 34-year-old Georgia Robert, and 31-year-old Ebonye Wilson, all of Shreveport, were arrested on warrants for money laundering in late September and early October.

A fourth suspect, 36-year-old Chukwuma Okoye, of Dallas, was also arrested in mid-October on a warrant for money laundering.

The investigation began in August when detectives received a complaint of suspicious transactions being made in the Money Center at the Walmart on Airline Dr.

Detectives identified multiple suspects and also connected the local crime with other criminal acts in at least two other states.

The scheme involved using online payment services, green dot cards, and money orders to conceal the origin of monies that were obtained illegally.

Investigators found evidence that Collins, Robert, and Wilson helped Okeye and three other people launder illicit funds in exchange for cash payments.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have identified approximately $1,000,000 in transactions.

The search continues for three other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.