Walmart pledges $100 million to advance racial equity

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is committing $100 million over five years in the “fight for greater racial equity inside and outside Walmart,” CEO Doug McMillon announced in an email to employees on Friday.

According to the email, titled ‘Making a Difference in Racial Equity,’ the money will be dispersed by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through a “new center on racial equity.”

The Walmart CEO said the company would make the recruitment, development, and support of Afircan Americans and other people of color “even more of a priority” and called on employees to “actively partner to identify and work with your leaders to bring in great talent to the company.”

McMillon also said the Bentonville-based retail giant will “invest resources and develop strategies to increase fairness, equity and justice in aspects of everyday life.” He said there would be a specific focus on the “power of Walmart on our nation’s financial, healthcare, education and criminal justice system.”

You can read the full letter from McMillon below: