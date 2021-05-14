Walmart, Sam’s Club will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers, employees

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers and employees, according to an announcement Friday by the company.

Beginning Friday, customers shopping at Walmart or Sam’s Club will not need to wear a mask. Beginning Tuesday, employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks while at work, the company said.

Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear masks at work and non-vaccinated customers are asked to wear a mask as well.

The company said masks will be required in locations where city and state ordinances require it.

“Some associates may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our value of respect for the individual we should all support their right to do so,” Walmart said in the statement.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.