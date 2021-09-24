Walmart scrapping layaway; here’s what’s replacing it

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WJW) — Planning your holiday shopping and how you’ll finance it?

Walmart announced on Friday it is scrapping its layaway plan just before the holiday shopping season and instead, switching to a buy now, pay later plan in partnership with a lending company, Affirm.

The company, with a total revenue of $559 billion in 2020, says this alternative to layaway allows you to purchase products immediately and pay over time.

What are the items I can buy with this new plan?

“We’ve learned a lot in the past year as our customers’ needs and shopping habits have changed. Last holiday season, we removed seasonal layaway from most of our stores with the exception of select jewelry items at select stores, and based on what we learned, we are confident that our payment options provide the right solutions for our customers,” the store said in a statement.

Eligible categories include electronics, toys and home; while some ineligible items are alcohol, gasoline and pet supplies. For a complete list of categories, click here.

How long do I have to pay it off?

It depends on what’s in your cart: For cart totals between $144–$799.99, you may be able to finance your purchases over 3, 6, or 12 months. For carts between $800–$2,000 you may be able to finance your purchases over 12, 18, or 24 months. All payment options are subject to eligibility.

Where can I make payments?

You can make or schedule payments at affirm.com or in the Affirm app for iOS or Android.

What is my annual percentage rate?

Zero-percent APR is a promotional financing for only certain Walmart.com products and for a limited time. For other items, your APR rate will be between 10 percent to 30 percent, depending upon your credit and will show up when you check out with Affirm.

Customers will also have the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card option, which offers 5 percent cash back at for online purchases and 2 percent cash back in stores.