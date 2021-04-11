WATCH: Semi-truck driver intentionally crashes into murder suspect’s vehicle to end chase

A nearly two-hour pursuit ended after the driver crashed into a big rig in Pomona Tuesday evening and was arrested.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Michael Caleb Reed, who authorities had earlier this month identified as a parolee wanted on suspicion of carjacking and evasion, the U.S. Marshals told KTLA sister station KGET. Reed is also accused by the victim’s family of killing Michael Lewis, 40, at a home on Harrison Drive in Oildale on March 28, KGET reported.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which was the lead agency on Tuesday’s pursuit, said it did not have information besides the fact that a vehicle chase occurred and a suspect was in custody.

Tuesday’s chase started around 5 p.m. and went through Riverside and Jurupa Valley, then made its way through the San Gabriel Valley and Diamond Bar. The vehicle was going through Pomona around 6:15 p.m. as Sky5 arrived above the chase.

At least six sheriff’s patrol units were chasing the pickup truck.

The vehicle was going in the opposite direction of traffic in the area of Holt Avenue, driving through red lights.

The driver got into at least one collision on surface streets in Pomona, then continued on.

The pickup truck made its way to La Verne around 6:30 p.m., then back to a residential area of Pomona.

The car got onto a sidewalk for a few seconds and made a right turn.

The driver could be seen throwing something out of the vehicle around 6:50 p.m.

The pickup truck went into a shopping center parking lot in the area of Paloma Drive and Holt Avenue, hitting another truck then continuing on. The driver then returned to the same parking lot minutes later, drove through it and then exited from the driveway.

Immediately after exiting, the car turned into the street when it crashed into a semitruck just before 7 p.m. in the area of San Antonio Avenue.

“I was thinking just to block the intersection so he cannot pass,” the big rig driver, Ahmed Shaaban, later told KTLA. “I did not think he would gun his truck the way he did. … He hit me pretty hard.”

The airbags of the vehicle appeared to be deployed, and a passenger was seen hanging their arms and head out the window.

The driver eventually got out of the car, and crawled toward deputies. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.