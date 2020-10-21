WATCH: Fifth-wheel camper catches fire on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was transported to the hospital following a fire on Interstate 40 West involving a fifth-wheel trailer.

According to the Knoxville Police Department a truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer pulled over on the shoulder with an apparent brake fire in the trailer.

With the help of a bystander, the driver was able to separate the truck from the trailer. The male bystander then suffered an apparent cardiac event.

Knoxville Fire Department personnel provided aid on scene until he was transported to a hospital. The bystander’s condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said Pellissippi Parkway westbound was closed at Kingston Pike due to the fire for a time.

All lanes of Pellissippi Parkway are now open, but traffic on I-40 is slow going at this time.