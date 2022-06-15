TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video showed the moment a group of inmates came to the rescue of a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy as she was being attacked in a jail pod.

Deputy Lillian Jimenez was called to the women’s restroom about 1 a.m. on June 7 to conduct a well-being check on inmate April Colvin, the sheriff’s office said.

As Jimenez approached the restroom, inmate Bridgette Harvey, 42, walked behind the deputy and tried to choke her by wrapping a pillowcase around her neck. Jimenez immediately radioed for help, and moments later, several inmates came to her rescue.

The nearby inmates removed the pillowcase from Deputy Jimenez’s neck and freed her from Harvey’s grip, the sheriff’s office said. Seconds later, emergency responders escorted Jimenez out of the pod and restrained Harvey.

In addition to the pillowcase, the sheriff’s office said Harvey was also holding a comb that she had sharpened on both ends with her teeth. Jimenez suffered minor injuries to her neck and throat.

Harvey faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a weapon; introduction of contraband into a detention facility; and escape from confinement. Authorities said Colvin also faces a charge of escape from confinement.

Two other inmates were removed from the pod, and all four inmates involved were moved to solitary confinement. An investigation is ongoing

“While these inmates put our deputy in danger, there were others who did the right thing by coming to her aid, and for that, I am grateful,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to the quick response of our Emergency Response Team and the inmates who showed compassion to help our deputy, a dire situation turned into the safe rescue of Deputy Jimenez. The assailant and her co-conspirator now face additional charges for assaulting her.”