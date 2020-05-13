WATCH: Goats escape, take over California neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — For a few minutes today, it looked like goats were invading one northern California neighborhood.

A local homeowners association in San Jose brings in goats now and then to eat dead grass on the hillside, but today the goats managed to knock over an electric fence and take a leisurely stroll through the streets.

Neighbors had to open up a side gate and lead the goats back to where they were supposed to be.

Nobody was hurt, but there was some minor damage in one yard.

