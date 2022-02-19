WATCH: Helicopter splashes down near swimmers at Florida Beach

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter splashed down near the shore off Miami Beach on Saturday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Officers said the helicopter went down just after 1 p.m. Saturday, narrowly avoiding several groups of swimmers. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, a tweet from the police department said.

The area around the crash was cleared of swimmers and closed. The FAA is responding to the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the type of helicopter or the identity of the pilot. It also was not clear how many people were on the helicopter.

