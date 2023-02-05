EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine says they are in a continued State of Emergency as of Sunday afternoon after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that is still burning. The mayor says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community.

Officials say their concern is with the vinyl chloride located in the train cars. They say the safety features of the trains are to protect the public from the vinyl chloride, but they are not sure about the specifics of the safety systems. Officials were also not sure if there are any other chemicals in the train cars that the public should be aware of.

In a. press conference Saturday, officials announced there is a mandatory evacuation for those living east of Market Street to Highland and Jimtown Roads. This affects about 1,500 to 2,000 residents in the zone.

Approximate map of the evacuation area

As of Sunday morning, the sheriff’s department is going door to door in the evacuation zone to encourage people to leave. They are not enforcing the evacuation yet, but that could change as the day progresses.

Police arrested one person Saturday night for misconduct at an emergency after one person broke the barrier police had set. No word yet on who was arrested.

There is a shelter-in-place order for the rest of the community.

Officials say Norfolk Southern Railway will give the indication of when the train will be safe for crews to approach.

Officials say the site is still very volatile. Mayor Trent Conaway says East Palestine officials are partnering with the EPA, Hazmat and the National Transportation Safety Board. EPA Ohio has been on scene since Friday night.

EPA Ohio has put containment dams and two aeration locations in place to test the water and air quality. Both have been continuously deemed safe. Officials say there could be some concerning materials coming from the combustion though, they are especially concerned with hydrochloric acid.

According to East Palestine officials, residents may experience low pressure or water discoloration due to high usage from fighting the fire. Officials say the water is still safe for consumption.

Above is the press conference from Sunday at noon giving the most recent updates to the ongoing crisis in East Palestine.

Officials say residents in East Palestine should call 211 for any additional information.

Mayor Conaway declared the State of Emergency just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. This allows the Village of East Palestine to exercise all emergency authority for protection during the crisis.

Norfolk Southern has established a Family Assistance Center to address the needs of the community and support those directly impacted. They also are supporting the efforts of the American Red Cross and their temporary community shelters through a $25,000 donation.

First News reporters on the scene noticed a distinctive smell that reminded them of paint thinner.

According to the mayor, there were no fatalities or injuries in the fire, but over 50 railcars were involved.

“The train crew was fine,” he said.

The Norfolk Southern train, which totaled around 150 cars, derailed around 9 p.m. Friday on the tracks that run east and west through East Palestine. It happened on the outskirts of town, near the Pennsylvania border.

Several explosions have been heard, and those explosions could continue as the cars burn.

There’s no indication of how the train derailed.

There is a no-fly zone within a one-mile radius of the scene. Officials are also asking the public to avoid the area.

“We have multiple hazmat teams on the scene,” Mayor Conaway said. “Norfolk Southern’s here with its hazmat team too, to determine the possible chemicals that were involved.”

“We are asking residents not to drive around. Fire trucks are flying up and down the road. They’re tanker trucks. They’re full of water. They leak,” Conaway said.

Drone video at the peak of the fire shows the flames stretching for around a half mile along the tracks. The plume of smoke could be seen 10 miles away and was easily picked up on weather radar.

Fifty fire departments from three states responded to help fight the fire, including crews from virtually every fire department in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

“The initial challenge was just not knowing what we were dealing with,” said Battalion Chief Brian Rutledge, who was part of the first crew on the scene.

The Red Cross is also in place to give aid to residents and help them access medications they may have left behind in the fire.

Norfolk Southern Railway has also opened a family center at East Palestine City Park Center until 10 p.m. Saturday and 8-8 p.m. Sunday.

A National Transportation Safety Board press conference was held Saturday night, and officials say there will be another press conference Monday at noon.

All Village offices will be closed Monday and the council meetings have been cancelled.