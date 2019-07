President Donald Trump talks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. The president signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the “future of American Freedom” lies with the men and women who are willing to defend it, as it did when America was founded.

That’s according to the speech Trump plans to deliver Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial during a special “Salute to America” event.

Trump says “there will be nothing that America cannot do” as long as Americans remember the nation’s history and “never stop fighting for a better future.”