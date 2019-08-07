Watch livestream of President Trump’s visit to El Paso following the Walmart shooting

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump is expected to be in El Paso on Wednesday in response to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart.

The president will arrive before 2 p.m.

Other elected officials are in El Paso today as well. We will live stream all events that we can get to.

