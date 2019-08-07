Watch livestream of President Trump’s visit to El Paso following the Walmart shooting

National
Posted: / Updated:

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump is expected to be in El Paso on Wednesday in response to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart.

The president will arrive before 2 p.m.

Other elected officials are in El Paso today as well. We will live stream all events that we can get to.

You can watch here:

Latest News

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: