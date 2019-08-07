Watch livestream of President Trump’s visit to El Paso following the Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump is expected to be in El Paso on Wednesday in response to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart.
The president will arrive before 2 p.m.
Other elected officials are in El Paso today as well. We will live stream all events that we can get to.
You can watch here:
