WATCH: Maryland police officer saves child from oncoming car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer is being called a hero after she pushed a student out of the path of a moving car on Friday outside a middle school in the town of North East, Maryland.

Authorities said Cpl. Goodyear was stationed at a crosswalk outside the school when an oncoming car failed to stop while a student crossed the street.

In a video captured by a nearby school bus, Goodyear can be seen signaling for the driver to stop moments before the child began to cross. When Goodyear realized the car was not stopping, she pushed the student out of harm’s way before being hit by the car herself.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, the school district’s superintendent, praised the officer in a tweet: “This is what hero police officers do!”

“We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today,” the Cecil County Public School said in a Facebook post. “We are forever grateful for the selfless response of this hero.”

The district said Goodyear was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.