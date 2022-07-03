PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating after a person was caught on camera using a flamethrower to torch a Pan-African flag flying outside the headquarters of a Black international socialist group based in Florida.

Authorities were called to the Uhuru house about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the incident, which happed near the intersection of 13th Street South and 18th Avenue South.

Security video released by the Uhuru Movement showed the driver of a white sedan park outside the group’s St. Petersburg headquarters before a person pulled a flamethrower from the car’s trunk.

The person then lights the flame and shoots a tower of fire at the flag flying roughly 30 feet above the ground. The group told the Associated Press that the driver stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him.

Authorities said there was no damage to the surrounding area, and there were no reported injuries.

Detectives said they are working to identify a suspect. Police did not immediately release additional information.

A person with a flamethrower was caught on camera burning a flag outside the Uhuru House in St. Pete Saturday morning (Credit: Burning Spear Media)

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Dept. at 727-893-7780 or to text “SPPD” plus your tip to TIP411.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.