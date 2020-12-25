NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — Security footage shows the moment a massive explosion happened Christmas morning in Nashville.
The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.
Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.
- WATCH: Security footage shows moment of massive explosion in Nashville
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville