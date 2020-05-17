WATCH: Space Force launches rocket from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The Space Force has launched the military’s mystery space plane again, this time with an extra load of science experiments.

The X-37B rocketed toward orbit Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, a day late because of bad weather. It’s the sixth flight of an X-37B, which resembles a mini shuttle and operates remotely. Officials aren’t saying how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit. The previous mission lasted a record two years.

The winged spacecraft resembles NASA’s old shuttles, but is smaller at 29 feet long. The one just launched features an extra compartment for experiments.

