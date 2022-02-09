WATCH: Teens rescued from Missouri lake after falling through ice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Firefighters and paramedics in St. Louis County, Missouri, picked the perfect day to train for an icy water rescue.

Crews with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District were wrapping up their training at Creve Couer Lake Park on Tuesday when they spotted two teenagers on the frozen lake.

“I looked over and saw two people running and I turned to [the] chief, and I said, ‘Hey chief,’ and I kind of pointed in that direction,” Jan Muschany, the district’s deputy chief medical officer, said.



“I glanced over and thought, ‘Yeah, that’s just an accident waiting to happen,'” Assistant Chief Steve Rinehart said. “And the minute I thought that, they dropped through the ice.”

Every single person on the crew switched gears immediately.

“We went from a training mode to a rescue mode,” Rinehart said.

Crews moved the fire trucks to get as close as possible to the two teens. Muschany took over as commander and made sure all operations were running exactly how they had practiced just moments before. Fire and rescue personnel got back into their gear and jumped into action.



The crew’s drone, flying above, captured footage of two people struggling in the water. There was also a hat on the ice, and crews thought there might have been a third victim. Thankfully, they confirmed that wasn’t the case.



“We were very limited because we only had one company there, but we had to react,” Rinehart added.

A normal response from the fire station to Creve Couer Lake Park would have taken about three to four minutes. This one took just seconds, and that could have been the saving grace for these two teens.



“We don’t have a lot of time, by the time we got out there … they were already losing their dexterity; they weren’t able to grab onto anything,” David Herman, a firefighter and paramedic and one of the men who rescued the teens, said.

The ice was so thin, it was also breaking underneath the first responders.



“This is why we come out and train every year,” Jon Krueger, a firefighter and EMT who helped in the rescue,” said. “They have no traction, so they’re relying on people on the shore to pull them in.”



Meanwhile, rescue crews had just one message to share after Tuesday’s incident: “Stay off the ice. It’s that simple.”