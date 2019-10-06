WATCH: Thousands have a great time at first day of Balloon Fiesta despite weather issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from around the country and world attended the first day of the Balloon Fiesta, excited to see balloons high in the sky.

Around 7 a.m. a couple of balloons were able to rise in the sky after the National Anthem and a flyover by planes.

“It’s everybody’s dream to come to the balloon festival. It’s beautiful,” said Linda, who traveled from Idaho to see the Balloon Fiesta.

Just as the field was overflowing with people, so was the anticipation for the mass accession of the balloons. However, due to some unexpected fog and clouds, organizers decided to keep the balloons on the ground, which was a huge disappointment for one couple from Fort Worth, Texas.

“We won’t be back, for that traffic, it’s awesome though, we’re watch it from a distance,” said Mark and Janelle Ramsy.

Even with the disappointment, one man who traveled from Indonesia to the event believes Balloon Fiesta is an event you can’t miss.

“All the different people, we never see this from our country,” said Keegan. “So it’s like one big thing that we never have.”