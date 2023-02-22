CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield, Virginia, family is mourning the death of their 13-year-old son who choked in his school’s cafeteria.

Nexstar’s WRIC spoke to the family of Josue Nolasco, who described the teenager as a good kid who was always wanting to help out.

“He was too good for this world,” his father Lee Harvey said. “He was always kind. He was always polite. Happy.”

Josue’s parents received a frantic call on Feb. 15 from someone at Providence Middle School, saying that the seventh-grader had choked on his lunch in the cafeteria and was being rushed to the hospital.

Harvey said he left work and raced to the hospital to be by his son’s side. He described what he saw when he arrived as a nightmare.

“I saw my kid unconscious. Artificial respiration… surrounded by doctors and paramedics,” Harvey said. “A lot of people around him.”

Despite the doctors’ efforts, at that point, Josue had gone without breathing for more than 40 minutes. Harvey said the doctors told him that his son was already brain-dead. Josue was pronounced dead three days later.

“We’re having a really hard time right now,” Harvey said. “We lost our child.”

Providence Middle School Principal M.J. Rodney sent an alert to families Tuesday night.

“We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Rodney said. “If this is a discussion that you would like to have with your child in your home tonight, we want to be supportive of the conversation as you talk with your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process.”

The family told WRIC that they’re strengthened by their memories of Josue.

(Photo courtesy of Lee Harvey)

“I will always love you,” Karina Nalusco, Josue’s mother said. “I feel so empty without you.”

Community members have been posting notes on the family’s front door with messages of compassion and encouragement. The community has also donated more than $8,000 to go toward a memorial for Josue.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be offering support services for students at the school.