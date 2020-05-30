‘We share in the anger:’ Chief Prock releases statement on death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as protests rock country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock issued a statement Saturday as protests erupt nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck, as Floyd begged for air.

Protests have ensued in cities across the country.

Chief Prock offered this statement Saturday:

Today I want to address our community on behalf of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. We share in the anger many in our community and across the country are feeling about the death of George Floyd. Police officers are sworn to be protectors, guardians of the cities, counties or states we serve. We undertake our responsibilities with the knowledge that officers serve our communities best when we all work together. It is with the support of our community that we, as law enforcement officers, uphold the law fairly, justly, professionally, and with accountability for ourselves and our fellow officers. Accountability to each other and to our community is the foundation of trust, and it is the responsibility of every officer to uphold and maintain that trust. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to serve with the professionalism our community deserves and has come to expect. Chief Amy Prock, MBPD

