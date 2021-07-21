Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York. The convicted former movie producer is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court Wednesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask.

The disgraced movie mogul with his lawyer entered the plea a day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.

He now awaits a second trial on a second coast, and the possibility of another lengthy sentence. Weinstein’s charges involve five women and span from 2004 to 2013.

The 11 counts together could bring a sentence of 140 years.