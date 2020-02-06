Wendy’s to roll out breakfast menu nationwide in March

Start your day out with the Breakfast Baconator.

Or a Frostyccino.

Or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for.”

The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2 at its 300+ restaurants.

The Breakfast Baconator features a fresh-craked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon.

And Wendy’s is already needling its peers on Twitter: