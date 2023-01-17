NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grieving widow said she refuses to let her husband’s case go cold after he was killed on Christmas.

Chris Spaunhorst was shot to death while driving on I-24 near Nissan stadium. Metro police are calling it a potential road rage incident.

Police have since released a video of a black Kia Optima. The suspected shooter is believed to be inside the car firing multiple shots into Chris’ driver-side window. The killer is still not in custody.

“That’s why I keep talking, why I keep discussing it because I want to save someone else’s family from going through this,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

Stephanie has filtered through comments on social media and even received her own tips that she handed over to law enforcement.

“The smallest little details help to see the bigger picture,” Spaunhorst said.

Stephanie released pictures to news crews that show the damage from the bullet holes. However, Stephanie said she found a sliver of hope last week while cleaning out her husband’s truck.

“When I got his stuff out on Friday, the rest of it, his Bible was there. So, I know he’s okay, it’s just not enough to make me okay all the time,” Spaunhorst said.

Stephanie is planning a candlelight vigil at her church, The Lord’s Friendly Mission, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Madison. The church is located at 915b Old Hickory Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.