Wisconsin veteran with no family laid to rest by strangers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA/CNN) — A group of veterans and community members gathered at a funeral of a veteran with no family members to make sure he had company when he was laid to rest.

When the trumpets faded, Jonathan Whitt was surrounded by strangers, yet loved nonetheless. Many of the strangers were veterans themselves.

“When you serve, when you got to basic training and serve with a group of individuals, it becomes a worldwide camaraderie,” Joe Aulik said.

Whitt’s family is largely disconnected; both his mother and step-father have passed. But this 31-year-old unclaimed veteran did not get sent off alone.

“To let this man know, wherever he’s at: your country supports you, we support you, and his family, wherever they are, that people love and support him, as well. Even in his final hours here,” Susan Powers said.

He was laid to rest in the company of the closest family he had left.

