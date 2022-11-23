CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and that the shooting was planned.

Police have confirmed that seven people, including the suspect, died in the shooting.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the suspect was an employee and that the person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five wounded people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk where two of them died; two people remain in critical condition and one was in good condition, officials said.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday while the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public. Night-shift workers had just recently clocked in.

According to the witness, there were 14 employees in a meeting room waiting to learn their duties for the day when the shooting began. WAVY is still working to confirm the witness information with authorities.

The witness said she thinks the suspect planned the shooting and targeted other managers at the store. At one point, she said she heard the suspect laughing.

“It didn’t even look real until you could feel the gun go off,” said the witness, who was only on her fifth day working at the store. “I will never go back in that store again. I cannot. I can’t even leave my front door.”

The witness claims the shooter “had issues” with other managers at the store, causing her to think the shooting was planned.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Chesapeake police said they expect the investigation process to last for “days.” The store will remain closed during that time.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart wrote in a statement on Wednesday morning. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”