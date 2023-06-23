Anaheim, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman is accused of sneaking into Disneyland and trying to evade police by hiding on an attraction last week.

Anaheim police assisted the resort’s security team in catching the woman, who is suspected of entering the park without paying.

Anaheim police told Nexstar’s KTLA that the unidentified woman entered the park by jumping over the turnstiles at the park’s entrance. She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge at about 7 p.m. on June 17 on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, an attraction based in Frontierland at Disneyland Park.

The case will be presented to the Anaheim City Attorney’s Office, which could then decide if the woman will be charged and will issue fines and possible jail time, a department spokesperson said.

A now-viral TikTok video captured the incident and has amassed more than 480,000 views.

The Disneyland Resort didn’t immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment regarding the incident.