Woman and infant dead after stabbing in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t shared additional information in the case.

People who live near 6th Bay Street say their typically calm community is in shock and disbelief.

“It’s Christmas — it’s just bad. It’s all bad,” said Misty McCormick, a resident at the apartment complex where the stabbing happened.

Police haven’t released the relationship between the victims and the person they detained, but neighbors said this appears to be a domestic situation.

They said what happened is tragic, especially the loss of such a young life.

“That baby wasn’t very old and that’s what’s disturbing the most, and that’s what got my kids upset, me upset, the neighbors upset,” McCormick said.

We are waiting to hear back from police about any possible arrests and charges.