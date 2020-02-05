Woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissors over sleeping arrangements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with scissors during an argument about sleeping arrangements, Knoxville Police said.
Police responded to the 4400 block of Whittle Springs Road around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim told police he had been stabbed in the face by Holladay and had a laceration next to his left eye treated at the scene.
The victim told police the stabbing occurred during an argument over sleeping arrangements. The arrest report noted both parties were extremely intoxicated.
Holladay had no injuries but was transported to UT Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
Holladay is set to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
