Woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer at Capitol checkpoint

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for attempting to impersonate a law enforcement officer at a security checkpoint near the capitol.

Capitol police say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. United State Capitol Police (USCP) officers stopped an adult female suspect at First Street and Columbus Circle, NE, at a security checkpoint set up for the Presidential Inauguration.

The woman presented what was identified as a military challenge coin and stated she was a law enforcement officer. Officials say the woman stated, “she was a law enforcement officer and part of the presidential cabinet.”

As the USCP officer questioned the suspect and told her to put the vehicle in park three times. she complied. She was ordered to turn the vehicle off and asked for her driver’s license, but she drove off even as officers ordered her to stop.

She fled north on Columbus Circle NE and was stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue where she was placed under arrest and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

She was transported to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for evaluation and later processed at USCP Headquarters and transported to D.C. Central Cell Block.

The suspect was identified by Metro Police as Linda MaGovern, 63, from Stratford, Connecticut.

This comes the day after a Virginia man attempted to get through a Capitol checkpoint with a loaded gun, ammunition, and fake credentials.